Jeevan Scient Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.97 crore, down 50.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.97 crore in September 2022 down 50.41% from Rs. 16.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 down 134.74% from Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 101.75% from Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2021.

Jeevan Scient shares closed at 64.70 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.07% returns over the last 6 months and -43.89% over the last 12 months.