Jeevan Scient Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.97 crore, down 50.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jeevan Scientific Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.97 crore in September 2022 down 50.41% from Rs. 16.08 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 down 134.74% from Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 101.75% from Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2021.
Jeevan Scient shares closed at 64.70 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.07% returns over the last 6 months and -43.89% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jeevan Scientific Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.97
|10.33
|16.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.97
|10.33
|16.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.58
|0.41
|1.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.55
|1.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.63
|3.02
|3.24
|Depreciation
|1.26
|1.05
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.17
|5.07
|4.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.68
|0.23
|4.96
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.21
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.37
|0.45
|5.29
|Interest
|0.22
|0.27
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.59
|0.17
|5.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.59
|0.17
|5.01
|Tax
|-0.40
|-0.21
|1.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.19
|0.38
|3.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.19
|0.38
|3.43
|Equity Share Capital
|15.30
|15.30
|15.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|0.26
|2.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|0.25
|2.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|0.26
|2.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|0.25
|2.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited