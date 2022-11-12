 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jeevan Scient Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.97 crore, down 50.41% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jeevan Scientific Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.97 crore in September 2022 down 50.41% from Rs. 16.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 down 134.74% from Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 101.75% from Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2021.

Jeevan Scient shares closed at 64.70 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.07% returns over the last 6 months and -43.89% over the last 12 months.

Jeevan Scientific Technology
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.97 10.33 16.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.97 10.33 16.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.58 0.41 1.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.55 1.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.63 3.02 3.24
Depreciation 1.26 1.05 0.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.17 5.07 4.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.68 0.23 4.96
Other Income 0.31 0.21 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.37 0.45 5.29
Interest 0.22 0.27 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.59 0.17 5.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.59 0.17 5.01
Tax -0.40 -0.21 1.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.19 0.38 3.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.19 0.38 3.43
Equity Share Capital 15.30 15.30 15.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.83 0.26 2.24
Diluted EPS -0.83 0.25 2.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.83 0.26 2.24
Diluted EPS -0.83 0.25 2.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

