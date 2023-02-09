 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jeevan Scient Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore, down 38.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jeevan Scientific Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore in December 2022 down 38.06% from Rs. 16.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 98.57% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2022 down 73.87% from Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2021.

Jeevan Scientific Technology
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.95 7.97 16.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.95 7.97 16.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.73 0.58 0.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 1.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.01 3.63 3.17
Depreciation 1.34 1.26 0.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.76 4.17 4.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 -1.68 5.29
Other Income 0.28 0.31 0.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.40 -1.37 5.68
Interest 0.21 0.22 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.19 -1.59 5.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.19 -1.59 5.46
Tax 0.14 -0.40 1.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.05 -1.19 3.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.05 -1.19 3.81
Equity Share Capital 15.30 15.30 15.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.83 2.50
Diluted EPS 0.04 -0.83 2.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 -0.83 2.50
Diluted EPS 0.04 -0.83 2.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited