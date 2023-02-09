Jeevan Scient Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore, down 38.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore in December 2022 down 38.06% from Rs. 16.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 98.57% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2022 down 73.87% from Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2021.