JCT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.12 crore, down 30.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JCT are:
Net Sales at Rs 153.12 crore in December 2022 down 30.04% from Rs. 218.87 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.59 crore in December 2022 down 249.44% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2022 down 151.79% from Rs. 10.62 crore in December 2021.
JCT shares closed at 2.51 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.61% returns over the last 6 months and -52.19% over the last 12 months.
|
|JCT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|153.12
|173.34
|218.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|153.12
|173.34
|218.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|86.59
|99.67
|132.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.50
|9.28
|2.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.91
|22.93
|24.72
|Depreciation
|2.65
|3.69
|3.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.80
|53.59
|57.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.33
|-15.82
|-1.38
|Other Income
|8.18
|1.11
|8.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.15
|-14.71
|7.48
|Interest
|10.44
|10.07
|12.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.59
|-24.78
|-5.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.59
|-24.78
|-5.32
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.59
|-24.78
|-5.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.59
|-24.78
|-5.32
|Equity Share Capital
|217.08
|217.08
|217.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.29
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.29
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.29
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.29
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited