JCT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.12 crore, down 30.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JCT are:

Net Sales at Rs 153.12 crore in December 2022 down 30.04% from Rs. 218.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.59 crore in December 2022 down 249.44% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2022 down 151.79% from Rs. 10.62 crore in December 2021.

JCT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 153.12 173.34 218.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 153.12 173.34 218.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 86.59 99.67 132.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.50 9.28 2.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.91 22.93 24.72
Depreciation 2.65 3.69 3.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.80 53.59 57.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.33 -15.82 -1.38
Other Income 8.18 1.11 8.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.15 -14.71 7.48
Interest 10.44 10.07 12.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -18.59 -24.78 -5.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -18.59 -24.78 -5.32
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -18.59 -24.78 -5.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -18.59 -24.78 -5.32
Equity Share Capital 217.08 217.08 217.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.29 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.29 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.29 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.29 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
