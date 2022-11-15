 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jayshree Tea Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.36 crore, up 17.43% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 238.36 crore in September 2022 up 17.43% from Rs. 202.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.24 crore in September 2022 down 3.99% from Rs. 27.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.72 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 42.72 crore in September 2021.

Jayshree Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.06 in September 2021.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 99.80 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.82% returns over the last 6 months and -2.82% over the last 12 months.

Jayshree Tea and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 238.36 161.31 202.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 238.36 161.31 202.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.15 38.51 26.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 23.95 16.19 16.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.95 -25.34 1.63
Power & Fuel -- 14.32 --
Employees Cost 77.58 67.08 71.59
Depreciation 6.00 5.53 5.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.91 37.82 46.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.72 7.20 34.71
Other Income 3.00 8.23 2.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.72 15.43 36.82
Interest 9.86 8.03 9.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.86 7.40 27.32
Exceptional Items -- -61.76 --
P/L Before Tax 26.86 -54.36 27.32
Tax 0.62 -0.12 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.24 -54.24 27.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.24 -54.24 27.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.24 -54.24 27.33
Equity Share Capital 11.33 11.33 11.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.58 -23.93 12.06
Diluted EPS 11.58 -23.93 12.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.58 -23.93 12.06
Diluted EPS 11.58 -23.93 12.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jayshree Tea #Jayshree Tea and Industries #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am