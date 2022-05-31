 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jayshree Tea Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.39 crore, down 15.7% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayshree Tea and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 138.39 crore in March 2022 down 15.7% from Rs. 164.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.83 crore in March 2022 up 45.49% from Rs. 43.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.11 crore in March 2022 down 5.25% from Rs. 37.16 crore in March 2021.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 98.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.29% returns over the last 6 months and 0.56% over the last 12 months.

Jayshree Tea and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 138.39 225.86 164.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 138.39 225.86 164.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.58 120.13 51.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.91 14.67 7.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 26.58 -35.76 53.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.30 62.15 53.86
Depreciation 6.11 5.88 6.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.96 49.74 41.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -71.05 9.05 -50.23
Other Income 25.83 0.79 6.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -45.22 9.84 -43.56
Interest 10.14 9.51 10.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -55.36 0.33 -53.74
Exceptional Items -- -- -5.78
P/L Before Tax -55.36 0.33 -59.52
Tax -12.03 -23.35 0.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -43.33 23.68 -60.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -43.33 23.68 -60.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 19.50 -- 16.51
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -23.83 23.68 -43.72
Equity Share Capital 11.33 11.33 11.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.51 10.45 -19.29
Diluted EPS -10.51 10.45 -19.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -10.51 10.45 -19.29
Diluted EPS -10.51 10.45 -19.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jayshree Tea #Jayshree Tea and Industries #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 10:20 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.