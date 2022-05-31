Jayshree Tea Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.39 crore, down 15.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.39 crore in March 2022 down 15.7% from Rs. 164.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.83 crore in March 2022 up 45.49% from Rs. 43.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.11 crore in March 2022 down 5.25% from Rs. 37.16 crore in March 2021.

Jayshree Tea shares closed at 98.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.29% returns over the last 6 months and 0.56% over the last 12 months.