Jaypee Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.84 crore, up 24.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:
Net Sales at Rs 234.84 crore in March 2022 up 24.06% from Rs. 189.29 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 698.09 crore in March 2022 up 21.68% from Rs. 891.37 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 70.72 crore in March 2022 up 79.46% from Rs. 344.36 crore in March 2021.
Jaypee Infra shares closed at 2.50 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and 28.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jaypee Infratech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|234.84
|211.71
|189.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|234.84
|211.71
|189.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|162.24
|97.66
|79.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.96
|8.38
|8.58
|Depreciation
|13.67
|16.03
|15.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|138.84
|9.26
|447.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-87.87
|80.38
|-361.34
|Other Income
|3.48
|2.26
|1.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-84.39
|82.64
|-359.47
|Interest
|613.70
|606.17
|531.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-698.09
|-523.53
|-891.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-698.09
|-523.53
|-891.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-698.09
|-523.53
|-891.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-698.09
|-523.53
|-891.37
|Equity Share Capital
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.03
|-3.77
|-6.42
|Diluted EPS
|-5.03
|-3.77
|-6.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.03
|-3.77
|-6.42
|Diluted EPS
|-5.03
|-3.77
|-6.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited