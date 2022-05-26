 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaypee Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.84 crore, up 24.06% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:

Net Sales at Rs 234.84 crore in March 2022 up 24.06% from Rs. 189.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 698.09 crore in March 2022 up 21.68% from Rs. 891.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 70.72 crore in March 2022 up 79.46% from Rs. 344.36 crore in March 2021.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 2.50 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.64% returns over the last 6 months and 28.21% over the last 12 months.

Jaypee Infratech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 234.84 211.71 189.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 234.84 211.71 189.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 162.24 97.66 79.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.96 8.38 8.58
Depreciation 13.67 16.03 15.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 138.84 9.26 447.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -87.87 80.38 -361.34
Other Income 3.48 2.26 1.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -84.39 82.64 -359.47
Interest 613.70 606.17 531.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -698.09 -523.53 -891.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -698.09 -523.53 -891.37
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -698.09 -523.53 -891.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -698.09 -523.53 -891.37
Equity Share Capital 1,388.93 1,388.93 1,388.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.03 -3.77 -6.42
Diluted EPS -5.03 -3.77 -6.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.03 -3.77 -6.42
Diluted EPS -5.03 -3.77 -6.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Jaypee Infra #Jaypee Infratech #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 03:44 pm
