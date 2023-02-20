 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaypee Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.56 crore, up 1.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:

Net Sales at Rs 215.56 crore in December 2022 up 1.82% from Rs. 211.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 602.90 crore in December 2022 down 15.16% from Rs. 523.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.94 crore in December 2022 up 10.41% from Rs. 98.67 crore in December 2021.

Jaypee Infratech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 215.56 180.64 211.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 215.56 180.64 211.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 87.77 78.00 97.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.62 9.24 8.38
Depreciation 7.26 13.37 16.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.24 18.16 9.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.67 61.87 80.38
Other Income 5.01 4.60 2.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.68 66.47 82.64
Interest 704.58 677.05 606.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -602.90 -610.58 -523.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -602.90 -610.58 -523.53
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -602.90 -610.58 -523.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -602.90 -610.58 -523.53
Equity Share Capital 1,388.93 1,388.93 1,388.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.34 -4.40 -3.77
Diluted EPS -4.34 -4.40 -3.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.34 -4.40 -3.77
Diluted EPS -4.34 -4.40 -3.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited