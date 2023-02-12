 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jayant Agro-Org Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 525.05 crore, down 26.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 525.05 crore in December 2022 down 26.33% from Rs. 712.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2022 down 79.21% from Rs. 21.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.62 crore in December 2022 down 63.62% from Rs. 37.44 crore in December 2021.

Jayant Agro-Organics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 525.05 695.05 712.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 525.05 695.05 712.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 446.75 422.80 497.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 60.70 51.41 53.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -47.55 129.59 53.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.58 12.67 11.48
Depreciation 4.00 3.85 3.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.21 55.05 59.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.35 19.68 33.98
Other Income 0.27 0.82 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.62 20.50 34.13
Interest 3.20 3.48 3.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.42 17.02 30.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.42 17.02 30.89
Tax 2.00 4.96 8.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.42 12.07 22.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.42 12.07 22.74
Minority Interest 0.01 -0.77 -0.88
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.13 0.17 0.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.56 11.46 21.95
Equity Share Capital 15.00 15.00 15.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.52 3.82 7.32
Diluted EPS 1.52 3.82 7.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.52 3.82 7.32
Diluted EPS 1.52 3.82 7.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited