Jamna Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 590.99 crore, up 32.88% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 590.99 552.74 444.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 590.99 552.74 444.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 380.85 449.06 321.08 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.80 2.75 2.34 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.38 -74.80 -33.76 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 36.50 35.13 32.25 Depreciation 10.01 10.16 8.76 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 96.76 84.47 63.14 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.70 45.98 50.95 Other Income 0.88 6.61 0.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.58 52.59 51.55 Interest 0.61 0.63 0.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.97 51.96 51.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 55.97 51.96 51.10 Tax 14.85 14.63 13.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.12 37.33 37.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.12 37.33 37.40 Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.12 37.33 37.40 Equity Share Capital 39.85 39.85 39.83 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.03 0.94 0.94 Diluted EPS 1.03 0.93 0.94 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.03 0.94 0.94 Diluted EPS 1.03 0.93 0.94 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited