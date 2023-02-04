Jamna Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 590.99 crore, up 32.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jamna Auto Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 590.99 crore in December 2022 up 32.88% from Rs. 444.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.12 crore in December 2022 up 9.94% from Rs. 37.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.59 crore in December 2022 up 10.41% from Rs. 60.31 crore in December 2021.
Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in December 2021.
|Jamna Auto shares closed at 104.85 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.41% returns over the last 6 months and 1.16% over the last 12 months.
|Jamna Auto Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|590.99
|552.74
|444.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|590.99
|552.74
|444.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|380.85
|449.06
|321.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.80
|2.75
|2.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.38
|-74.80
|-33.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.50
|35.13
|32.25
|Depreciation
|10.01
|10.16
|8.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|96.76
|84.47
|63.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|55.70
|45.98
|50.95
|Other Income
|0.88
|6.61
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.58
|52.59
|51.55
|Interest
|0.61
|0.63
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|55.97
|51.96
|51.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|55.97
|51.96
|51.10
|Tax
|14.85
|14.63
|13.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|41.12
|37.33
|37.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|41.12
|37.33
|37.40
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|41.12
|37.33
|37.40
|Equity Share Capital
|39.85
|39.85
|39.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.03
|0.94
|0.94
|Diluted EPS
|1.03
|0.93
|0.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.03
|0.94
|0.94
|Diluted EPS
|1.03
|0.93
|0.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited