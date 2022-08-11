 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaiprakash Asso Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,001.43 crore, up 2.22% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,001.43 crore in June 2022 up 2.22% from Rs. 979.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 362.91 crore in June 2022 down 105.31% from Rs. 176.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.91 crore in June 2022 down 109.46% from Rs. 125.88 crore in June 2021.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 8.05 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.70% returns over the last 6 months and -21.84% over the last 12 months.

Jaiprakash Associates
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,001.43 1,136.95 979.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,001.43 1,136.95 979.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 395.38 489.82 320.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.04 5.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.15 8.81 -8.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 116.38 454.34 97.17
Depreciation 91.77 92.62 94.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 557.81 519.39 521.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -148.76 -428.07 -51.17
Other Income 45.08 170.20 82.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -103.68 -257.87 31.62
Interest 257.28 226.49 205.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -360.96 -484.36 -173.48
Exceptional Items -- -18.06 --
P/L Before Tax -360.96 -502.42 -173.48
Tax 1.95 3.53 3.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -362.91 -505.95 -176.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -362.91 -505.95 -176.76
Equity Share Capital 490.92 490.92 489.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.48 -2.06 -0.72
Diluted EPS -1.48 -2.06 -0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.48 -2.06 -0.72
Diluted EPS -1.48 -2.06 -0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
