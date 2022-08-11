Jaiprakash Asso Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,001.43 crore, up 2.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,001.43 crore in June 2022 up 2.22% from Rs. 979.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 362.91 crore in June 2022 down 105.31% from Rs. 176.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.91 crore in June 2022 down 109.46% from Rs. 125.88 crore in June 2021.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 8.05 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.70% returns over the last 6 months and -21.84% over the last 12 months.