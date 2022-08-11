Jaiprakash Asso Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,001.43 crore, up 2.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,001.43 crore in June 2022 up 2.22% from Rs. 979.71 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 362.91 crore in June 2022 down 105.31% from Rs. 176.76 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.91 crore in June 2022 down 109.46% from Rs. 125.88 crore in June 2021.
Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 8.05 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.70% returns over the last 6 months and -21.84% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jaiprakash Associates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,001.43
|1,136.95
|979.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,001.43
|1,136.95
|979.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|395.38
|489.82
|320.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.04
|5.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.15
|8.81
|-8.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|116.38
|454.34
|97.17
|Depreciation
|91.77
|92.62
|94.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|557.81
|519.39
|521.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-148.76
|-428.07
|-51.17
|Other Income
|45.08
|170.20
|82.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-103.68
|-257.87
|31.62
|Interest
|257.28
|226.49
|205.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-360.96
|-484.36
|-173.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-18.06
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-360.96
|-502.42
|-173.48
|Tax
|1.95
|3.53
|3.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-362.91
|-505.95
|-176.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-362.91
|-505.95
|-176.76
|Equity Share Capital
|490.92
|490.92
|489.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|-2.06
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-2.06
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|-2.06
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-2.06
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited