Jaiprakash Asso Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 995.88 crore, down 7.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 995.88 crore in December 2022 down 7.94% from Rs. 1,081.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 211.63 crore in December 2022 up 30.74% from Rs. 305.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.99 crore in December 2022 up 214.92% from Rs. 46.04 crore in December 2021.