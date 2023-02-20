Jaiprakash Asso Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 995.88 crore, down 7.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 995.88 crore in December 2022 down 7.94% from Rs. 1,081.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 211.63 crore in December 2022 up 30.74% from Rs. 305.56 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.99 crore in December 2022 up 214.92% from Rs. 46.04 crore in December 2021.
Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 9.00 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.42% returns over the last 6 months and -9.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jaiprakash Associates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|995.88
|1,081.82
|1,081.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|995.88
|1,081.82
|1,081.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|299.99
|353.22
|361.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.44
|23.44
|4.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|109.53
|111.56
|111.60
|Depreciation
|91.99
|92.09
|94.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|522.20
|595.80
|597.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.39
|-94.29
|-87.09
|Other Income
|75.39
|55.88
|39.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|53.00
|-38.41
|-47.96
|Interest
|257.77
|271.76
|251.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-204.77
|-310.17
|-298.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-204.77
|-310.17
|-298.96
|Tax
|6.86
|2.04
|6.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-211.63
|-312.21
|-305.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-211.63
|-312.21
|-305.56
|Equity Share Capital
|490.92
|490.92
|490.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-1.27
|-1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-1.27
|-1.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-1.27
|-1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-1.27
|-1.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited