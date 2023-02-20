 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaiprakash Asso Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 995.88 crore, down 7.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:

Net Sales at Rs 995.88 crore in December 2022 down 7.94% from Rs. 1,081.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 211.63 crore in December 2022 up 30.74% from Rs. 305.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.99 crore in December 2022 up 214.92% from Rs. 46.04 crore in December 2021.

Jaiprakash Associates
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 995.88 1,081.82 1,081.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 995.88 1,081.82 1,081.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 299.99 353.22 361.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.44 23.44 4.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 109.53 111.56 111.60
Depreciation 91.99 92.09 94.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 522.20 595.80 597.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.39 -94.29 -87.09
Other Income 75.39 55.88 39.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.00 -38.41 -47.96
Interest 257.77 271.76 251.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -204.77 -310.17 -298.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -204.77 -310.17 -298.96
Tax 6.86 2.04 6.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -211.63 -312.21 -305.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -211.63 -312.21 -305.56
Equity Share Capital 490.92 490.92 490.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.86 -1.27 -1.25
Diluted EPS -0.86 -1.27 -1.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.86 -1.27 -1.25
Diluted EPS -0.86 -1.27 -1.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited