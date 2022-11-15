 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaiprakash Asso Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,953.96 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaiprakash Associates are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,953.96 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Jaiprakash Asso shares closed at 9.60 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.36% returns over the last 6 months and 12.28% over the last 12 months.

Jaiprakash Associates
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,953.96 1,839.76 2,517.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,953.96 1,839.76 2,517.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,026.44 1,025.41 627.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.28 15.19 5.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.90 -30.87 55.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 138.64 142.37 116.24
Depreciation 144.67 141.69 136.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 726.40 702.78 1,020.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -107.57 -156.81 554.87
Other Income 53.34 42.00 142.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -54.23 -114.81 697.68
Interest 312.77 297.91 259.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -367.00 -412.72 438.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -367.00 -412.72 438.58
Tax -8.83 25.84 14.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -358.17 -438.56 424.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -358.17 -438.56 424.43
Minority Interest 5.35 5.30 1.49
Share Of P/L Of Associates 18.12 57.19 -0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -334.70 -376.07 425.90
Equity Share Capital 490.92 490.92 488.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.37 -1.53 1.75
Diluted EPS -1.37 -1.53 1.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.37 -1.53 1.75
Diluted EPS -1.37 -1.53 1.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

