 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jai Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.79 crore, up 22.33% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jai Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 166.79 crore in March 2022 up 22.33% from Rs. 136.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.46 crore in March 2022 up 60.21% from Rs. 9.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.97 crore in March 2022 up 21.32% from Rs. 16.46 crore in March 2021.

Jai Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2021.

Jai Corp shares closed at 112.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.20% returns over the last 6 months and 10.37% over the last 12 months.

Jai Corp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 166.79 177.07 136.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 166.79 177.07 136.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 123.85 127.52 103.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.09 -- 0.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.98 2.73 -14.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.92 11.26 11.03
Depreciation 2.35 2.35 2.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.79 15.76 20.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.77 17.45 12.86
Other Income 2.85 0.41 1.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.62 17.86 13.88
Interest 0.29 0.64 3.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.33 17.22 10.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.33 17.22 10.59
Tax 1.39 4.75 4.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.94 12.47 6.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.48 -0.01 3.36
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.46 12.46 9.65
Equity Share Capital 17.85 17.85 17.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 0.70 0.54
Diluted EPS 0.86 0.70 0.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 0.70 0.54
Diluted EPS 0.86 0.70 0.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jai Corp #Results #Steel - GP & GC Sheets
first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.