Jai Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.54 crore, up 21.63% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jai Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 167.54 crore in March 2022 up 21.63% from Rs. 137.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.56 crore in March 2022 up 24.72% from Rs. 14.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.27 crore in March 2022 down 25.78% from Rs. 21.92 crore in March 2021.

Jai Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2021.

Jai Corp shares closed at 112.95 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.98% returns over the last 6 months and 10.41% over the last 12 months.

Jai Corp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 167.54 179.10 137.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 167.54 179.10 137.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 123.85 127.52 103.96
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.09 -- 0.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.42 3.66 -13.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.16 14.67 13.22
Depreciation 3.23 3.22 3.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.16 19.23 16.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.47 10.80 14.36
Other Income 6.57 4.34 4.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.04 15.14 18.50
Interest 0.32 0.64 3.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.72 14.50 15.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.72 14.50 15.19
Tax 0.29 4.46 5.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.43 10.04 9.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.48 -0.01 3.36
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.95 10.03 13.35
Minority Interest -0.05 -0.01 -0.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.66 0.74 0.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.56 10.76 14.08
Equity Share Capital 17.85 17.85 17.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 0.60 0.79
Diluted EPS 0.98 0.60 0.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 0.60 0.79
Diluted EPS 0.98 0.60 0.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
