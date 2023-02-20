 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IVRCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.77 crore, down 36.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IVRCL are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.77 crore in December 2022 down 36.72% from Rs. 53.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 577.30 crore in December 2022 down 16.19% from Rs. 496.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2022 up 22.1% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2021.

IVRCL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.77 8.47 53.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.77 8.47 53.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.36 6.28 47.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.47 7.55 8.34
Depreciation 2.63 2.87 4.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.34 4.76 3.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.03 -12.99 -10.33
Other Income 7.91 1.82 1.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.12 -11.17 -8.89
Interest 570.80 552.90 487.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -576.93 -564.07 -496.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -576.93 -564.07 -496.50
Tax 0.38 0.38 0.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -577.30 -564.44 -496.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -577.30 -564.44 -496.88
Equity Share Capital 156.58 156.58 156.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.37 -7.21 -6.36
Diluted EPS -7.37 -7.21 -6.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.37 -7.21 -6.36
Diluted EPS -7.37 -7.21 -6.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
