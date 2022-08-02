HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ITC: Is there more steam left, post the recent run-up?

Nandish Shah   •

Sustainability of cigarette volumes, competition from smuggled varieties need to be watched

ITC
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The Q1FY23 results of ITC (CMP: Rs 308, Market capitalisation: Rs 380,009 crore) were above Street expectations. ITC has been a clear out-performer in terms of stock performance, with a new 52-week high of Rs 309, compared with its peers and the FMCG index. ITC has gained by almost 35 percent in the last six months, compared with a 13 percent gain in the FMCG index. June 2022 quarter results Consolidated gross revenues were higher by 39 percent, largely on the back...

