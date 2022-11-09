 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ISMT Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 708.58 crore, up 25.55% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISMT are:

Net Sales at Rs 708.58 crore in September 2022 up 25.55% from Rs. 564.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.67 crore in September 2022 up 162.03% from Rs. 52.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.94 crore in September 2022 up 131.37% from Rs. 28.50 crore in September 2021.

ISMT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.60 in September 2021.

ISMT shares closed at 50.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.70% returns over the last 6 months and 68.69% over the last 12 months.

ISMT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 708.58 612.91 564.40
Other Operating Income -- 3.86 --
Total Income From Operations 708.58 616.77 564.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 344.82 370.59 344.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 52.23 -19.45 -9.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.86 38.11 37.24
Depreciation 13.00 13.03 15.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 209.60 189.71 169.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.07 24.78 7.08
Other Income 2.87 2.63 6.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.94 27.41 13.49
Interest 8.72 5.38 65.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.22 22.03 -52.28
Exceptional Items -0.13 -- -0.39
P/L Before Tax 44.09 22.03 -52.67
Tax 11.42 -1.25 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.67 23.28 -52.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.67 23.28 -52.67
Equity Share Capital 150.25 150.25 73.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 0.77 -3.60
Diluted EPS 1.09 0.77 -3.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 0.77 -3.60
Diluted EPS 1.09 0.77 -3.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #ISMT #Results #Steel - Rolling
first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:01 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.