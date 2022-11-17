HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IRCTC Q2 FY23: Why this train ride may get boring for investors

Madhuchanda Dey   •

While we continue to like the travel and tourism sector, IRCTC’s earnings trajectory beyond FY23 is unexciting. Hence, investors can board this train only if there is a meaningful correction in the stock price.

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Modest show in Q2 on seasonality Internet ticketing stable, continues to be the crown jewel Other segments show sequential decline FY23 an overall year of revival post pandemic Long-term earnings growth trajectory modest Buy only post a deep correction IRCTC (CMP: Rs 728, Market Cap: Rs 58,252 crore) had a modest second quarter that saw stable internet ticketing revenues, despite the falling share of 2S (conversion of unreserved general category to a seating class 2S and these tickets being sold by the IRCTC). The quarterly...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers