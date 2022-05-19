IRB Infrastructure Developers: Can it climb the wall of worries?

IRB Infrastructure has a typical problem. Since its listing in 2008, the stock has crossed the Rs 250-level at least on 30 occasions but never survived very long above that level. Every time there is a boom in the economy, the stock tends to touch a high but then fall back, depending on the severity of the crisis. In 2020, during the global pandemic, it had the worst performance and the stock hit a bottom at around Rs 45 a...