MC Interview: 2023 to see rise in margins and growth, says HDFC Life CFO Niraj Shah

Aparna Iyer
Dec 28, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST

The company is confident about margin expansion on a standalone basis at HDFC Life and the acquired business of Exide Life, says Shah. Shah is skeptical about the benefits corporate agents and distributors can derive from the tie-ups with nine life insurers, instead of the earlier three.

Life insurers have had a strong growth run rate in the past two years, notwithstanding some hits from COVID-19.

For large life insurers, such as HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, the pandemic has been a blessing in disguise as margin-friendly protection plans gained favour.

The trend of improving margins is likely to continue next year as well, according to Niraj Shah, Chief Financial Officer of HDFC Life. Shah believes that the measures taken by the insurance regulator, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), have only ensured that the industry’s double-digit growth is sustained for a longer period of time.

He shared his views with Moneycontrol in an email interview

Edited excerpts:

Q. Year 2022 has been a slow one for insurers, in terms of growth after the post-pandemic recovery. How much of a growth rate would you see the industry reporting next year? What business growth is HDFC Life aiming for in FY23 and the next year?