 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Intense Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.15 crore, up 8.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intense Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 19.15 crore in December 2022 up 8.4% from Rs. 17.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 down 44.19% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 down 39.4% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.
Intense Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.62 in December 2021. Intense Tech shares closed at 73.45 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.68% returns over the last 6 months and -21.11% over the last 12 months.
Intense Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations19.1521.0617.67
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations19.1521.0617.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.649.718.86
Depreciation0.460.340.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.585.483.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.475.524.83
Other Income0.300.150.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.775.685.01
Interest0.070.010.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.705.664.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.705.664.96
Tax0.671.321.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.034.343.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.034.343.63
Equity Share Capital4.494.494.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.901.931.62
Diluted EPS0.901.931.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.901.931.62
Diluted EPS0.901.931.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Intense Tech #Intense Technologies #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2023 11:22 am