Intense Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.15 crore, up 8.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Intense Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 19.15 crore in December 2022 up 8.4% from Rs. 17.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 down 44.19% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 down 39.4% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.
Intense Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.62 in December 2021.
|Intense Tech shares closed at 73.45 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.68% returns over the last 6 months and -21.11% over the last 12 months.
|Intense Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.15
|21.06
|17.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.15
|21.06
|17.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.64
|9.71
|8.86
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.34
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.58
|5.48
|3.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.47
|5.52
|4.83
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.15
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.77
|5.68
|5.01
|Interest
|0.07
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.70
|5.66
|4.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.70
|5.66
|4.96
|Tax
|0.67
|1.32
|1.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.03
|4.34
|3.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.03
|4.34
|3.63
|Equity Share Capital
|4.49
|4.49
|4.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.90
|1.93
|1.62
|Diluted EPS
|0.90
|1.93
|1.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.90
|1.93
|1.62
|Diluted EPS
|0.90
|1.93
|1.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited