Intec Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, down 68.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in December 2022 down 68.98% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 1336.59% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 down 2855.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.