 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Intec Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, down 68.98% Y-o-Y

Mar 02, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Intec Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in December 2022 down 68.98% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 1336.59% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 down 2855.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Intec Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.86 1.08 2.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.86 1.08 2.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.33 1.21 1.36
Depreciation 0.13 0.14 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.39 0.82 -0.30
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.63 1.33 1.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.62 -2.42 -0.08
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.61 -2.42 -0.07
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.65 -2.45 -0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.65 -2.45 -0.09
Tax -0.31 -0.10 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.34 -2.35 -0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.34 -2.35 -0.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.34 -2.35 -0.16
Equity Share Capital 18.37 18.37 18.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.27 -1.28 -0.09
Diluted EPS -1.27 -1.28 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.27 -1.28 -0.09
Diluted EPS -1.27 -1.28 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited