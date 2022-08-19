 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Inox Wind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.77 crore, up 41.27% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inox Wind are:

Net Sales at Rs 172.77 crore in June 2022 up 41.27% from Rs. 122.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.77 crore in June 2022 down 191.58% from Rs. 34.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.37 crore in June 2022 down 1783.73% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2021.

Inox Wind shares closed at 104.80 on August 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.48% returns over the last 6 months and -15.35% over the last 12 months.

Inox Wind
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 172.77 70.06 122.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 172.77 70.06 122.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 152.94 83.53 83.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 27.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.94 -21.51 -8.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.49 12.10 15.02
Depreciation 9.09 9.47 9.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.63 208.76 25.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -52.32 -222.28 -30.48
Other Income 3.86 31.69 18.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -48.46 -190.59 -11.73
Interest 52.31 52.70 41.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -100.77 -243.30 -53.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -100.77 -243.30 -53.10
Tax -- -86.34 -18.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -100.77 -156.95 -34.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -100.77 -156.95 -34.56
Equity Share Capital 277.28 221.92 221.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.75 -7.07 -1.56
Diluted EPS -3.75 -7.07 -1.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.75 -7.07 -1.56
Diluted EPS -3.75 -7.07 -1.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 19, 2022 11:00 am
