Inox Wind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.77 crore, up 41.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.77 crore in June 2022 up 41.27% from Rs. 122.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 100.77 crore in June 2022 down 191.58% from Rs. 34.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.37 crore in June 2022 down 1783.73% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2021.

Inox Wind shares closed at 104.80 on August 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.48% returns over the last 6 months and -15.35% over the last 12 months.