INOX Leisure Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 582.26 crore, up 2509.86% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:

Net Sales at Rs 582.26 crore in June 2022 up 2509.86% from Rs. 22.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.15 crore in June 2022 up 146.75% from Rs. 122.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.68 crore in June 2022 up 944.05% from Rs. 25.79 crore in June 2021.

INOX Leisure EPS has increased to Rs. 4.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.66 in June 2021.

INOX Leisure shares closed at 597.45 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.19% returns over the last 6 months and 89.34% over the last 12 months.

INOX Leisure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 582.26 317.72 22.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 582.26 317.72 22.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 19.61 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.98 22.64 24.59
Depreciation 75.39 73.54 72.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 344.75 177.16 26.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.14 24.77 -101.86
Other Income 7.15 7.71 3.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.29 32.48 -98.67
Interest 65.82 64.31 64.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 76.47 -31.83 -163.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 76.47 -31.83 -163.12
Tax 19.32 -3.66 -40.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.15 -28.17 -122.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.15 -28.17 -122.25
Equity Share Capital 122.20 122.19 122.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.68 -2.26 -10.66
Diluted EPS 4.67 -2.26 -10.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.68 -2.26 -10.66
Diluted EPS 4.67 -2.26 -10.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
