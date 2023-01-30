 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
INOX Leisure Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 515.57 crore, up 73.9% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for INOX Leisure are:Net Sales at Rs 515.57 crore in December 2022 up 73.9% from Rs. 296.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 40.41 crore in December 2022 down 2961.36% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.33 crore in December 2022 up 29.04% from Rs. 136.65 crore in December 2021. INOX Leisure shares closed at 503.15 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.56% returns over the last 6 months and 20.70% over the last 12 months.
INOX Leisure
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations515.57374.12296.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations515.57374.12296.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----18.29
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.6128.1923.99
Depreciation78.6577.4073.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses313.88261.08122.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.437.4557.97
Other Income6.256.674.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.6814.1262.86
Interest69.0667.5764.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.62-53.45-1.60
Exceptional Items-24.38----
P/L Before Tax4.24-53.45-1.60
Tax44.65-13.08-0.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-40.41-40.37-1.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-40.41-40.37-1.32
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-40.41-40.37-1.32
Equity Share Capital122.34122.23122.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.31-3.30-0.11
Diluted EPS-3.31-3.30-0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.31-3.30-0.11
Diluted EPS-3.31-3.30-0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 30, 2023 11:11 pm