Ingersoll Rand Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 319.22 crore, up 30.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 319.22 crore in December 2022 up 30.3% from Rs. 244.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.96 crore in December 2022 up 67.69% from Rs. 28.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.11 crore in December 2022 up 64.54% from Rs. 42.61 crore in December 2021.