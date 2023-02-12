 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ingersoll Rand Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 319.22 crore, up 30.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ingersoll Rand (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 319.22 crore in December 2022 up 30.3% from Rs. 244.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.96 crore in December 2022 up 67.69% from Rs. 28.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.11 crore in December 2022 up 64.54% from Rs. 42.61 crore in December 2021.

Ingersoll Rand (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 319.22 253.94 244.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 319.22 253.94 244.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 180.03 159.28 150.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.18 4.91 4.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.35 -8.35 1.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.35 26.99 25.42
Depreciation 4.21 3.98 3.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.83 25.36 24.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.27 41.77 35.58
Other Income 4.63 6.62 3.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.90 48.39 38.97
Interest 1.12 0.52 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.78 47.87 38.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.78 47.87 38.58
Tax 16.82 12.41 9.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.96 35.46 28.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.96 35.46 28.60
Equity Share Capital 31.57 31.57 31.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.19 11.23 9.06
Diluted EPS 15.19 11.23 9.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.19 11.23 9.06
Diluted EPS 15.19 11.23 9.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
