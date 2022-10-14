HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Infosys Q2 FY23 – Why investors should exercise caution despite stellar numbers, buyback

Madhuchanda Dey   •

The evolving macro challenges cloud the outlook for any IT service company, including Infosys

The management commentary on a few sectors was loaded with caution and, should the macro remain challenging, the concern could deepen, thereby slowing decision making
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Revenue gains traction, guidance for full-year revised Margin improves sequentially on currency benefits, waning supply-side challenges and cost optimisation Large deal wins at a seven-quarter high, cost optimisation projects gaining importance Calls out several pockets of weaknesses that warrant caution LTM attrition softens, quarterly annualised attrition falls for third consecutive quarter FY24 could be uncertain/soft amid overall good trajectory for long term Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,420 Market Cap: Rs 597,649 crore) has reported a stellar quarter on all counts with a strong broad-based revenue performance,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers