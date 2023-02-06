 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infibeam Avenue Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 365.78 crore, up 1.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Infibeam Avenues are:

Net Sales at Rs 365.78 crore in December 2022 up 1.63% from Rs. 359.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.43 crore in December 2022 up 51.3% from Rs. 18.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.97 crore in December 2022 up 40.65% from Rs. 37.66 crore in December 2021.

Infibeam Avenues
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 365.78 435.17 359.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 365.78 435.17 359.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.89 21.77 16.18
Depreciation 14.25 13.44 12.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 300.74 372.48 308.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.90 27.48 23.14
Other Income 7.82 35.69 2.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.72 63.17 25.49
Interest 0.36 0.49 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.36 62.68 25.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.36 62.68 25.01
Tax 9.93 16.05 6.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.43 46.63 18.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.43 46.63 18.79
Equity Share Capital 267.67 267.67 133.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.17 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.17 0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.17 0.14
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.17 0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited