Infibeam Avenue Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 365.78 crore, up 1.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 365.78 crore in December 2022 up 1.63% from Rs. 359.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.43 crore in December 2022 up 51.3% from Rs. 18.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.97 crore in December 2022 up 40.65% from Rs. 37.66 crore in December 2021.