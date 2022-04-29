IndusInd Bank Q4 Result | Consolidated profit rises 51.2% YoY to Rs 1,400.5 crore, NII grows 12.7%

IndusInd Bank on April 29 reported a growth of 51.2 percent year-on-year in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,400.5 crore as compared to Rs 926.07 crore profit registered during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the profit has inched up 12.8 percent from Rs 1,241.39 crore logged during the October-December period.

The Net Interest Income (NII) for the private sector lender rose 12.7 percent on-year to Rs 3,985 crore as compared to the NII of Rs 3,534.61 crore registered in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the NII is higher by 5.1 percent from the NII of Rs 3,793.51 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

For the full-year period from April to March 2022, the consolidated PAT witnessed a growth of 64 percent to Rs 4,804.6 crore from the profit of Rs 2,929.88 crore registered during FY21.

Consolidated NII for FY22 jumped 11 percent to Rs 15,000 crore from Rs 13,528 crore last year.

The company's stock settled Rs 9.8 lower at Rs 978.55 on April 29 at the National Stock Exchange. The stock has gained 10.2 percent during the past year.

