IndusInd Bank Q3 — Steady quarter with great earnings outlook

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong overall show from IndusInd Bank Credit growth robust, supported by retail as well as corporate Margin improves, guiding to stability Deposits lag credit growth; greater focus on garnering retail deposits Fees supportive and cost-to-income ratio stable Strong growth highway and improving fundamentals should support RoA expansion Could gradually close the valuation gap with larger private sector peers We had recommended booking gains in IndusInd Bank (CMP: Rs 1,223 Market Cap: Rs 94,833 crore) post its last earnings as the stock had a stellar run prior...