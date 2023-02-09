 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indraprastha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.71 crore, up 17.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Medical Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 277.71 crore in December 2022 up 17.37% from Rs. 236.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.90 crore in December 2022 up 31.3% from Rs. 15.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.14 crore in December 2022 up 25.79% from Rs. 31.91 crore in December 2021.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 277.71 284.37 236.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 277.71 284.37 236.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 46.23 50.43 47.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.08 61.77 53.20
Depreciation 9.86 9.85 8.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 128.56 128.57 104.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.98 33.75 22.50
Other Income 2.30 1.39 0.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.28 35.14 23.11
Interest 0.87 1.39 0.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.41 33.75 22.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.41 33.75 22.24
Tax 8.51 8.62 6.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.90 25.13 15.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.90 25.13 15.92
Equity Share Capital 91.67 91.67 91.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.28 2.74 1.74
Diluted EPS 2.28 2.74 1.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.28 2.74 1.74
Diluted EPS 2.28 2.74 1.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited