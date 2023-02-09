Indraprastha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.71 crore, up 17.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.71 crore in December 2022 up 17.37% from Rs. 236.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.90 crore in December 2022 up 31.3% from Rs. 15.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.14 crore in December 2022 up 25.79% from Rs. 31.91 crore in December 2021.