Indowind Energy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.60 crore, up 64.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.60 crore in September 2022 up 64.69% from Rs. 8.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.86 crore in September 2022 up 650.63% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.46 crore in September 2022 up 55.8% from Rs. 5.43 crore in September 2021.

Indowind Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

Indowind Energy shares closed at 13.80 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.59% returns over the last 6 months and 61.40% over the last 12 months.