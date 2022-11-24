 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indostar Capita Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 294.08 crore, up 3.42% Y-o-Y

Nov 24, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indostar Capital Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 294.08 crore in September 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 284.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.60 crore in September 2022 up 30.83% from Rs. 39.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.90 crore in September 2022 up 7.14% from Rs. 198.71 crore in September 2021.

Indostar Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in September 2021.

Indostar Capita shares closed at 151.20 on November 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.17% returns over the last 6 months and -42.43% over the last 12 months.

Indostar Capital Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 294.08 313.82 284.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 294.08 313.82 284.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.09 54.84 53.31
Depreciation 10.24 9.91 8.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -20.16 -2.33 -2.83
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.68 37.30 35.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 202.23 214.10 189.84
Other Income 0.43 0.39 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 202.66 214.49 190.05
Interest 146.37 148.06 136.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.29 66.43 53.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.29 66.43 53.06
Tax 4.69 5.50 13.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.60 60.93 39.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.60 60.93 39.44
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 51.60 60.93 39.44
Equity Share Capital 136.08 136.08 124.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.77 4.50 2.39
Diluted EPS 3.77 4.50 2.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.77 4.50 2.39
Diluted EPS 3.77 4.50 2.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
