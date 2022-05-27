 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indo-National Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.34 crore, down 5.7% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:

Net Sales at Rs 121.34 crore in March 2022 down 5.7% from Rs. 128.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022 down 233.91% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022 down 120.25% from Rs. 14.12 crore in March 2021.

Indo-National shares closed at 374.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.88% returns over the last 6 months and -11.73% over the last 12 months.

Indo-National
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 121.34 171.72 128.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 121.34 171.72 128.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47.38 84.48 61.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 26.36 32.68 15.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.84 -11.06 -6.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.58 22.48 20.67
Depreciation 3.27 3.46 3.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.60 35.12 27.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.69 4.55 6.00
Other Income 2.55 8.52 4.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.13 13.07 10.97
Interest 2.28 2.99 3.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.41 10.08 7.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.41 10.08 7.93
Tax -1.39 3.29 3.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.03 6.79 4.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.03 6.79 4.89
Minority Interest 0.54 -3.62 0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.25 -0.31 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.73 2.86 5.03
Equity Share Capital 3.75 3.75 3.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.98 3.81 13.41
Diluted EPS -8.98 3.81 13.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.98 3.81 13.41
Diluted EPS -8.98 3.81 13.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

