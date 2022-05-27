Indo-National Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.34 crore, down 5.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.34 crore in March 2022 down 5.7% from Rs. 128.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022 down 233.91% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022 down 120.25% from Rs. 14.12 crore in March 2021.

Indo-National shares closed at 374.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.88% returns over the last 6 months and -11.73% over the last 12 months.