Indo-National Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.34 crore, down 5.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo-National are:
Net Sales at Rs 121.34 crore in March 2022 down 5.7% from Rs. 128.67 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2022 down 233.91% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022 down 120.25% from Rs. 14.12 crore in March 2021.
Indo-National shares closed at 374.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.88% returns over the last 6 months and -11.73% over the last 12 months.
|Indo-National
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|121.34
|171.72
|128.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|121.34
|171.72
|128.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.38
|84.48
|61.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.36
|32.68
|15.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.84
|-11.06
|-6.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.58
|22.48
|20.67
|Depreciation
|3.27
|3.46
|3.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.60
|35.12
|27.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.69
|4.55
|6.00
|Other Income
|2.55
|8.52
|4.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.13
|13.07
|10.97
|Interest
|2.28
|2.99
|3.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.41
|10.08
|7.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.41
|10.08
|7.93
|Tax
|-1.39
|3.29
|3.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.03
|6.79
|4.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.03
|6.79
|4.89
|Minority Interest
|0.54
|-3.62
|0.14
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.25
|-0.31
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.73
|2.86
|5.03
|Equity Share Capital
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.98
|3.81
|13.41
|Diluted EPS
|-8.98
|3.81
|13.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.98
|3.81
|13.41
|Diluted EPS
|-8.98
|3.81
|13.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited