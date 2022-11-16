 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indo Count Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 789.62 crore, up 9.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Count Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 789.62 crore in September 2022 up 9.32% from Rs. 722.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.92 crore in September 2022 down 25.55% from Rs. 79.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.46 crore in September 2022 down 14.46% from Rs. 125.62 crore in September 2021.

Indo Count EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.01 in September 2021.

Indo Count shares closed at 133.15 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.45% returns over the last 6 months and -49.67% over the last 12 months.

Indo Count Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 789.62 775.37 722.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 789.62 775.37 722.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 269.78 500.97 365.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.57 15.66 24.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 107.66 -172.18 -19.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.98 61.87 42.48
Depreciation 14.86 15.75 9.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 240.84 231.16 211.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.93 122.14 87.71
Other Income 5.67 18.90 28.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.60 141.04 116.00
Interest 16.93 12.96 10.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 75.67 128.08 105.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 75.67 128.08 105.14
Tax 16.75 32.39 26.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.92 95.69 79.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.92 95.69 79.14
Equity Share Capital 39.48 39.48 39.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.98 4.85 4.01
Diluted EPS 2.98 4.85 4.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.98 4.85 4.01
Diluted EPS 2.98 4.85 4.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am