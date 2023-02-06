 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indo Count Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 657.29 crore, down 13.1% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Count Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 657.29 crore in December 2022 down 13.1% from Rs. 756.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.71 crore in December 2022 down 46.92% from Rs. 71.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.11 crore in December 2022 down 46.52% from Rs. 146.05 crore in December 2021.

Indo Count Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 657.29 844.09 756.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 657.29 844.09 756.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 324.89 271.96 336.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.76 13.88 28.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.97 123.41 -9.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.63 66.14 48.19
Depreciation 16.49 15.36 10.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 193.63 253.93 236.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.86 99.41 105.76
Other Income 4.76 4.94 30.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.62 104.35 135.97
Interest 20.22 20.62 15.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.40 83.73 120.69
Exceptional Items -- -- -20.86
P/L Before Tax 41.40 83.73 99.83
Tax 3.69 16.76 28.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.71 66.97 71.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.71 66.97 71.19
Minority Interest -- -- -0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.71 66.97 71.05
Equity Share Capital 39.61 39.48 39.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 3.38 3.60
Diluted EPS 1.90 3.38 3.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 3.38 3.60
Diluted EPS 1.90 3.38 3.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
