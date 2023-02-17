IndiaNivesh Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, down 17.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 17.24% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 down 53.34% from Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 up 87.95% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.