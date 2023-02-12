Indiabulls Real Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.00 crore, down 58.8% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 133.00 194.09 322.82 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 133.00 194.09 322.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 137.14 5.92 315.90 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 26.86 31.01 21.32 Depreciation 3.02 3.07 2.86 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 214.45 66.11 42.08 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -248.46 87.97 -59.33 Other Income 15.47 8.81 32.77 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -232.99 96.78 -26.56 Interest 3.47 6.33 28.87 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -236.46 90.45 -55.43 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -236.46 90.45 -55.43 Tax 0.31 33.73 31.62 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -236.77 56.72 -87.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -236.77 56.72 -87.05 Minority Interest -0.21 -0.17 -0.17 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -236.98 56.55 -87.22 Equity Share Capital 108.22 108.22 90.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.37 1.04 -1.92 Diluted EPS -4.37 1.04 -1.92 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.37 1.04 -1.92 Diluted EPS -4.37 1.04 -1.92 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited