Indiabulls Real Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.00 crore, down 58.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Real Estate are:Net Sales at Rs 133.00 crore in December 2022 down 58.8% from Rs. 322.82 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 236.98 crore in December 2022 down 171.7% from Rs. 87.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 229.97 crore in December 2022 down 870.34% from Rs. 23.70 crore in December 2021. Indiabulls Real shares closed at 62.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.37% returns over the last 6 months and -55.80% over the last 12 months.
Indiabulls Real Estate
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations133.00194.09322.82
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations133.00194.09322.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials137.145.92315.90
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost26.8631.0121.32
Depreciation3.023.072.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses214.4566.1142.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-248.4687.97-59.33
Other Income15.478.8132.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-232.9996.78-26.56
Interest3.476.3328.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-236.4690.45-55.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-236.4690.45-55.43
Tax0.3133.7331.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-236.7756.72-87.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-236.7756.72-87.05
Minority Interest-0.21-0.17-0.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-236.9856.55-87.22
Equity Share Capital108.22108.2290.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.371.04-1.92
Diluted EPS-4.371.04-1.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.371.04-1.92
Diluted EPS-4.371.04-1.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

