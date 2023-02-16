 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 93.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Steel Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 93.4% from Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2022 down 82.82% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2022 down 7100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

India Steel Works
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.60 1.54 9.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.60 1.54 9.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.07 -0.03 7.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.28 2.29 -0.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.08 1.46 1.35
Depreciation 1.89 1.87 1.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.74 3.24 2.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.45 -7.30 -4.68
Other Income 0.06 0.06 2.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.39 -7.24 -1.85
Interest 2.16 2.19 2.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.55 -9.42 -4.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.55 -9.42 -4.13
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.55 -9.42 -4.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.55 -9.42 -4.13
Equity Share Capital 39.81 39.81 39.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -0.24 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.24 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -0.24 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.24 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited