ILandFS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.66 crore, up 1617.82% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ILandFS Investment Managers are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.66 crore in March 2022 up 1617.82% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.22 crore in March 2022 up 1419.12% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2022 up 834.02% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2021.

ILandFS EPS has increased to Rs. 45.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

ILandFS shares closed at 7.16 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.82% returns over the last 6 months and 24.31% over the last 12 months.

ILandFS Investment Managers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.84 0.96 0.97
Other Operating Income 15.82 -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.66 0.96 0.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.63 1.69 1.64
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.80 3.17 2.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.22 -3.92 -3.10
Other Income -- 3.82 1.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.22 -0.10 -1.96
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.22 -0.10 -1.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.22 -0.10 -1.96
Tax 0.00 -0.52 -0.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.22 0.42 -1.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.22 0.42 -1.08
Equity Share Capital 62.81 62.81 62.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 45.00 0.01 -0.03
Diluted EPS 45.00 0.01 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 45.00 0.01 -0.03
Diluted EPS 45.00 0.01 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 1, 2022
