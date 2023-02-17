ILandFS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 51.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 51.81% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.30 crore in December 2022 up 4914.83% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.38 crore in December 2022 up 26825% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.