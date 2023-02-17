 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ILandFS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 51.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ILandFS Investment Managers are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 51.81% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.30 crore in December 2022 up 4914.83% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.38 crore in December 2022 up 26825% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

ILandFS Investment Managers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.46 2.38 0.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.46 2.38 0.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.46 1.36 1.69
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.15 0.92 3.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.15 0.09 -3.92
Other Income 23.52 2.48 3.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.37 2.57 -0.10
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.37 2.57 -0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.37 2.57 -0.10
Tax 0.07 -0.02 -0.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.30 2.59 0.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.30 2.59 0.42
Equity Share Capital 62.81 62.81 62.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 0.08 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.68 0.08 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 0.08 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.68 0.08 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
