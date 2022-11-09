ILandFS Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.91 crore, down 65.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.91 crore in September 2022 down 65.73% from Rs. 104.79 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.63 crore in September 2022 down 77.56% from Rs. 6.55 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.01 crore in September 2022 down 157.45% from Rs. 8.72 crore in September 2021.
ILandFS Engg shares closed at 14.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.20% returns over the last 6 months and 184.31% over the last 12 months.
|ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.91
|39.12
|104.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|4.02
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.91
|43.14
|104.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.51
|8.62
|44.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.97
|9.84
|11.53
|Depreciation
|2.53
|2.71
|3.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.05
|28.23
|70.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.15
|-6.26
|-25.32
|Other Income
|6.61
|--
|30.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.54
|-6.26
|5.32
|Interest
|4.09
|2.24
|11.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.63
|-8.50
|-6.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.63
|-8.50
|-6.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.63
|-8.50
|-6.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.63
|-8.50
|-6.55
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.63
|-8.50
|-6.55
|Equity Share Capital
|131.12
|131.12
|131.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|-0.65
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|-0.65
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|-0.65
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|-0.65
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited