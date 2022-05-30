ILandFS Engg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.98 crore, down 36.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 96.98 crore in March 2022 down 36.8% from Rs. 153.46 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 350.43 crore in March 2022 down 92.65% from Rs. 181.90 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 100.03 crore in March 2022 up 33.42% from Rs. 150.23 crore in March 2021.
ILandFS Engg shares closed at 15.05 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 181.31% returns over the last 6 months and 330.00% over the last 12 months.
|ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|96.98
|47.40
|146.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|6.99
|Total Income From Operations
|96.98
|47.40
|153.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.37
|8.22
|39.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.27
|10.92
|12.28
|Depreciation
|3.29
|3.33
|4.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|187.48
|87.33
|279.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-135.43
|-62.40
|-182.49
|Other Income
|32.11
|4.56
|27.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-103.32
|-57.84
|-155.01
|Interest
|4.34
|21.88
|27.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-107.66
|-79.72
|-182.53
|Exceptional Items
|-242.99
|63.56
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-350.65
|-16.16
|-182.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-350.65
|-16.16
|-182.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-350.65
|-16.16
|-182.53
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.22
|--
|0.63
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-350.43
|-16.16
|-181.90
|Equity Share Capital
|131.12
|131.12
|131.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|-2,619.22
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.73
|-1.23
|-13.92
|Diluted EPS
|-26.73
|-1.23
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.73
|-1.23
|-13.92
|Diluted EPS
|-26.73
|-1.23
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited