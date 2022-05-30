 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ILandFS Engg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.98 crore, down 36.8% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 96.98 crore in March 2022 down 36.8% from Rs. 153.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 350.43 crore in March 2022 down 92.65% from Rs. 181.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 100.03 crore in March 2022 up 33.42% from Rs. 150.23 crore in March 2021.

ILandFS Engg shares closed at 15.05 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 181.31% returns over the last 6 months and 330.00% over the last 12 months.

ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 96.98 47.40 146.47
Other Operating Income -- -- 6.99
Total Income From Operations 96.98 47.40 153.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.37 8.22 39.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.27 10.92 12.28
Depreciation 3.29 3.33 4.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 187.48 87.33 279.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -135.43 -62.40 -182.49
Other Income 32.11 4.56 27.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -103.32 -57.84 -155.01
Interest 4.34 21.88 27.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -107.66 -79.72 -182.53
Exceptional Items -242.99 63.56 --
P/L Before Tax -350.65 -16.16 -182.53
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -350.65 -16.16 -182.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -350.65 -16.16 -182.53
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.22 -- 0.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -350.43 -16.16 -181.90
Equity Share Capital 131.12 131.12 131.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -2,619.22
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -26.73 -1.23 -13.92
Diluted EPS -26.73 -1.23 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -26.73 -1.23 -13.92
Diluted EPS -26.73 -1.23 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #ILandFS Engg #ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company #Results
first published: May 30, 2022 07:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.