ILandFS Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.70 crore, down 62.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.70 crore in December 2022 down 62.66% from Rs. 47.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.51 crore in December 2022 down 51.67% from Rs. 16.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.28 crore in December 2022 up 70.13% from Rs. 54.51 crore in December 2021.