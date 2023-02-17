ILandFS Engg Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.70 crore, down 62.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.70 crore in December 2022 down 62.66% from Rs. 47.40 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.51 crore in December 2022 down 51.67% from Rs. 16.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.28 crore in December 2022 up 70.13% from Rs. 54.51 crore in December 2021.
ILandFS Engg shares closed at 12.20 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.09% returns over the last 6 months and -17.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|ILandFS Engineering and Construction Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.70
|35.91
|47.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.70
|35.91
|47.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.61
|10.51
|8.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.37
|8.97
|10.92
|Depreciation
|2.40
|2.53
|3.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.66
|28.05
|87.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.34
|-14.15
|-62.40
|Other Income
|4.66
|6.61
|4.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.68
|-7.54
|-57.84
|Interest
|0.47
|4.09
|21.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.15
|-11.63
|-79.72
|Exceptional Items
|-5.36
|--
|63.56
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.51
|-11.63
|-16.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.51
|-11.63
|-16.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.51
|-11.63
|-16.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-24.51
|-11.63
|-16.16
|Equity Share Capital
|131.12
|131.12
|131.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.87
|-0.89
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.87
|-0.89
|-1.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.87
|-0.89
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.87
|-0.89
|-1.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited