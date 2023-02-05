 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IFGL Refractory Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.68 crore, down 5.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFGL Refractories are:

Net Sales at Rs 181.68 crore in December 2022 down 5.91% from Rs. 193.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.33 crore in December 2022 down 29.66% from Rs. 17.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.63 crore in December 2022 down 15.61% from Rs. 35.11 crore in December 2021.

IFGL Refractories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 181.68 216.02 193.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 181.68 216.02 193.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 81.21 91.52 83.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.87 23.89 19.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.68 7.00 -8.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.80 15.20 13.78
Depreciation 10.63 10.53 10.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.95 51.04 53.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.90 16.84 21.65
Other Income 2.10 2.43 3.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.00 19.27 25.07
Interest 1.34 1.38 0.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.66 17.89 24.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.66 17.89 24.21
Tax 5.33 3.95 6.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.33 13.94 17.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.33 13.94 17.53
Equity Share Capital 36.04 36.04 36.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.42 3.87 4.86
Diluted EPS 3.42 3.87 4.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.42 3.87 4.86
Diluted EPS 3.42 3.87 4.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
