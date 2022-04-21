HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IFGL Refractories: Fortunes tied to steel cycle

Nandish Shah   •

Higher capex is expected to result in higher growth in revenues and earnings for IFGL Refractories

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The fortunes of IFGL Refractories (IFGL; CMP: Rs 313; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,129 crore) are closely linked to the steel output in the country. The company, which manufactures specialised refractories and the requisite operating systems for flow control in steel teeming and continuous casting of steel, expects steel production to go up going forward, leading to an increased demand for its products. In view of this, it has lined up capital expenditure (capex) to increase capacity. Update on capacity expansion IFGL,...

