HT Media Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.31 crore, up 13.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HT Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 216.31 crore in September 2022 up 13.6% from Rs. 190.41 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 153.74 crore in September 2022 down 2599.84% from Rs. 6.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 97.34% from Rs. 47.03 crore in September 2021.
HT Media shares closed at 21.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.83% returns over the last 6 months and -20.52% over the last 12 months.
|
|HT Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|216.31
|227.76
|190.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|216.31
|227.76
|190.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.69
|64.35
|32.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.43
|-0.12
|0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|50.19
|56.26
|48.30
|Depreciation
|21.72
|21.50
|23.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|108.60
|104.72
|97.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-42.32
|-18.95
|-11.88
|Other Income
|21.85
|16.17
|35.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.47
|-2.78
|23.22
|Interest
|15.29
|11.60
|11.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-35.76
|-14.38
|12.15
|Exceptional Items
|-31.61
|--
|-1.75
|P/L Before Tax
|-67.37
|-14.38
|10.40
|Tax
|86.37
|-6.11
|4.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-153.74
|-8.27
|6.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-153.74
|-8.27
|6.15
|Equity Share Capital
|46.55
|46.55
|46.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.65
|-0.36
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-6.65
|-0.36
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.65
|-0.36
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-6.65
|-0.36
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
