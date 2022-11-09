 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HT Media Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.31 crore, up 13.6% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HT Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 216.31 crore in September 2022 up 13.6% from Rs. 190.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 153.74 crore in September 2022 down 2599.84% from Rs. 6.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 97.34% from Rs. 47.03 crore in September 2021.

HT Media shares closed at 21.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.83% returns over the last 6 months and -20.52% over the last 12 months.

HT Media
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 216.31 227.76 190.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 216.31 227.76 190.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 77.69 64.35 32.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.43 -0.12 0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.19 56.26 48.30
Depreciation 21.72 21.50 23.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 108.60 104.72 97.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -42.32 -18.95 -11.88
Other Income 21.85 16.17 35.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.47 -2.78 23.22
Interest 15.29 11.60 11.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -35.76 -14.38 12.15
Exceptional Items -31.61 -- -1.75
P/L Before Tax -67.37 -14.38 10.40
Tax 86.37 -6.11 4.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -153.74 -8.27 6.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -153.74 -8.27 6.15
Equity Share Capital 46.55 46.55 46.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.65 -0.36 0.27
Diluted EPS -6.65 -0.36 0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.65 -0.36 0.27
Diluted EPS -6.65 -0.36 0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:58 am
