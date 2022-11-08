 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HT Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 409.25 crore, up 10.66% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HT Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 409.25 crore in September 2022 up 10.66% from Rs. 369.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 155.89 crore in September 2022 down 771.07% from Rs. 23.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.73 crore in September 2022 down 114.12% from Rs. 83.05 crore in September 2021.

HT Media shares closed at 22.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.33% returns over the last 6 months and -14.93% over the last 12 months.

HT Media
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 409.25 420.09 369.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 409.25 420.09 369.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 160.25 147.11 93.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.65 -0.45 -0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 96.18 106.31 93.65
Depreciation 33.32 32.42 35.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 202.84 196.45 170.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -83.99 -61.75 -22.66
Other Income 38.94 11.57 70.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -45.05 -50.18 47.83
Interest 20.97 14.94 13.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -66.02 -65.12 34.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -66.02 -65.12 34.22
Tax 101.73 -23.32 4.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -167.75 -41.80 29.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -167.75 -41.80 29.91
Minority Interest 9.44 7.37 -5.74
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.42 -0.12 -0.94
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -155.89 -34.55 23.23
Equity Share Capital 46.55 46.55 46.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.74 -1.49 1.01
Diluted EPS -6.74 -1.49 1.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.74 -1.49 1.01
Diluted EPS -6.74 -1.49 1.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:30 pm
