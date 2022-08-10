 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HPL Electric & Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 284.54 crore, up 121.43% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 284.54 crore in June 2022 up 121.43% from Rs. 128.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022 up 128.01% from Rs. 19.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.63 crore in June 2022 up 276.64% from Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2021.

HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.11 in June 2021.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 63.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.43% returns over the last 6 months and -18.37% over the last 12 months.

HPL Electric & Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 284.54 323.93 128.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 284.54 323.93 128.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 194.56 212.06 101.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.51 5.20 -19.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.87 32.37 23.18
Depreciation 10.60 10.82 10.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.84 33.25 14.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.19 30.21 -2.71
Other Income 0.84 0.26 1.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.03 30.48 -1.47
Interest 16.44 16.24 16.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.59 14.24 -17.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.59 14.24 -17.54
Tax 2.99 1.59 2.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.60 12.64 -19.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.60 12.64 -19.99
Equity Share Capital 64.30 64.30 64.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.87 1.97 -3.11
Diluted EPS 0.87 1.97 -3.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.87 1.97 -3.11
Diluted EPS 0.87 1.97 -3.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #HPL Electric #HPL Electric & Power #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.