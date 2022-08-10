HPL Electric & Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 295.59 crore, up 129.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 295.59 crore in June 2022 up 129.17% from Rs. 128.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2022 up 131.61% from Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.63 crore in June 2022 up 244.3% from Rs. 11.22 crore in June 2021.

HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.10 in June 2021.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 63.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.43% returns over the last 6 months and -18.37% over the last 12 months.