HPL Electric & Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 295.59 crore, up 129.17% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 295.59 crore in June 2022 up 129.17% from Rs. 128.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2022 up 131.61% from Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.63 crore in June 2022 up 244.3% from Rs. 11.22 crore in June 2021.

HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.10 in June 2021.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 63.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.43% returns over the last 6 months and -18.37% over the last 12 months.

HPL Electric & Power
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 295.59 325.14 128.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 295.59 325.14 128.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 200.49 203.09 97.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.10 6.84 -17.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.04 35.13 23.76
Depreciation 11.41 11.58 11.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.52 34.43 15.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.23 34.06 -1.87
Other Income 0.99 0.57 1.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.22 34.63 -0.47
Interest 17.53 17.37 16.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.69 17.26 -17.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.69 17.26 -17.44
Tax 3.37 3.73 2.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.32 13.52 -19.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.32 13.52 -19.92
Minority Interest -0.02 -0.04 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.30 13.49 -19.93
Equity Share Capital 64.30 64.30 64.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 2.10 -3.10
Diluted EPS 0.98 2.10 -3.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.98 2.10 -3.10
Diluted EPS 0.98 2.10 -3.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #HPL Electric #HPL Electric & Power #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
